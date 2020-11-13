Archival Davy Jones Christmas album featuring new vocals from his daughter & Micky Dolenz is out now

Credit: Henry Diltz

A new yuletide album titled It’s Christmas Time Once More — featuring archival holiday tunes recorded by late Monkees singer Davy Jones and enhanced with new arrangements — was released today digitally.

The album originally was released on cassette in 1991, and the updated version features newly added vocals from The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz, his sister Coco Dolenz, Davy’s daughter Annabel, and famed rock photographer Henry Diltz.

Both the original and the new version of It’s Christmas Time Once More were produced by Chip Douglas, who also did production work on three Monkees albums during the 1960s.

Micky and Coco Dolenz contributed backing vocals to two songs: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “This Day in Bethlehem.” Annabel is also featured duetting with her dad on “White Christmas,” and singing background on three other tunes.

“Singing with my Dad on this record was an extremely beautiful and healing experience,” says Annabel Jones. “What a gift to be able to share a moment like this!”

Diltz, who was a member of the Modern Folk Quartet alongside Douglas, appears on “Hark the Herald Angel Sings,” and also took the photo of Davy used for the album’s cover.

Douglas says, “This was a rare chance to remix and enhance these recordings by adding the lovely voice of Davy’s daughter Annabel, whose heartwarming vocals on ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Silent Night’ were well above and beyond my expectations.”

It’s Christmas Time Once More also features a pair of bonus tracks: two 1967 versions of “White Christmas” that Davy recorded in the basement of Chip’s house in Laurel Canyon, which served as original inspiration for the holiday album.

Jones died of a heart attack in February 2012. He was 66.

Here’s the It’s Christmas Time Once More track list:

“Winter Wonderland”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

“Silver Bells”

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

“Hark the Herald Angels Sing”

“White Christmas” — featuring Annabel Jones

“Mele Kalikimaka”

“This Day in Bethlehem”

“Silent Night”

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

“When I Look Back on Christmas”

Bonus Tracks:

“White Christmas” (Laurel Canyon — guitar, vocal)

“White Christmas” (Laurel Canyon — demo)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.