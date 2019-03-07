Are Any Of Your Favorites On The “Worst TV Shows” List?

I’m happy to say that apparently I watch all GREAT shows!  I only have 1 on the list, and it’s only a show I watch if I happen to come across it.  Mine is at #16 – “The Guest Book” on TBS. I think it’s kind of clever!  Same vacation house, different people staying the week there and jotting down the oddness in the guest book!  But apparently, it’s one of the worst!

1.  ABC:  “Splitting Up Together”.  Critics:  38%, Audience:  88%

2.  Amazon:  “The Romanoffs”.  Critics:  50%, Audience:  64%

3.  AMC:  “The Son”.  Critics:  52%, Audience:  84%

4.  CBS:  “Fam”.  Critics:  40%, Audience:  N/A

5.  CBS All Access:  “Tell Me a Story”.  Critics:  54%, Audience:  N/A

6.  The CW:  “Roswell, New Mexico”.  Critics:  53%, Audience:  61%

7.  Fox:  “Proven Innocent”.  Critics:  25%, Audience:  54%

8.  FX:  “Mayans, M.C.”.  Critics:  72%, Audience:  75%, which is actually decent.

9.  HBO:  “Ballers”.  Critics:  69%, Audience:  79%

10.  Hulu:  “Into the Dark”.  Critics:  65%, Audience:  76%

11.  NBC:  “New Amsterdam”.  Critics:  31%, Audience:  86%

12.  Netflix:  “Insatiable”.  Critics:  12%, Audience:  84%

13.  Showtime:  “Black Monday”.  Critics:  52%, Audience:  N/A

14  Sundance Now:  “Innocent”.  Critics:  60%, Audience:  66%

15.  Syfy:  “Deadly Class”.  Critics:  58%, Audience:  93%

16.  TBS:  “The Guest Book”.  Critics:  64%, Audience:  83%

17.  TNT:  “The Alienist”.  Critics:  65%, Audience:  77%

18.  USA:  “The Purge”.  Critics:  42%, Audience:  63%

