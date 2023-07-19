Are Harry And Meghan Divorcing?

The rumors are getting louder and louder. For the past month all the tabloids have reported that there’s trouble in paradise and now, “Radar Online” says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having issues, and they’re taking some time apart to figure things out. A source says, quote, “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” and he needs to “find himself.” They’re also under “tremendous financial pressure” to fund their California lifestyle. Quote, “That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell.”