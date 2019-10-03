Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom getting married in December?

iStock/Nicolas TREZEGUET

iStock/Nicolas TREZEGUETKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly planning a winter wedding.

A source tells Us Weekly the two are set to get hitched in December. No other details on the wedding have been revealed.

Back in August, Katy played coy when asked by U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast when the big day will be.

“I hope sooner than later,” was all she’d say. She also wouldn't say whether she and Orlando will be getting hitched in his native U.K.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day of this year. Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, while Orlando was married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son, Flynn.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.