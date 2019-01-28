Millennials get a bad wrap – one of them lives in their mom’s basement and they all must. But can they really be blamed for the demise of, arguably, America’s greatest motorcycle brand?

Are Millennials killing Harley-Davidson? NBC News reports that, in the past 12 months, HD shares have fallen 32%.

A recent survey suggests that younger riders do buy bikes – but for transportation reasons – not for looks. And Harley-Davidson has struggled reaching these buyers.

The average Harley customer is a married, 50-year-old dude with a $90,000 household income.

Why do you think Harley-Davidson is struggling? Could you afford a new Harley today if you wanted one?