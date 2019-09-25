Are Pennywise The Clown From “IT” And Mary Poppins Of The Same Species!?

But how!??! He’s scary….she’s amazing! But when you really get down to the details….it’s kind of unnerving!

1. They both return every twenty-something years: 27 for Pennywise, 25 for Mary.

2. They return to “regenerate” energy from a new group of children.

3. But they also have a tendency to return to the kids (who are now adults) from the last time they visited.

4. In both stories, the grown-up versions of the kids forget their experiences.

5. They both lure a child named GEORGIE away from their siblings . . .

6. And they do so with a paper toy! In “It”, Pennywise uses a paper boat. In “Mary Poppins Returns”, it’s a kite.

7. They both have the power to use what’s in the children’s minds.

8. The parents in both stories are oblivious to the “fantastical situations” their kids are experiencing.

9. Both Mary Poppins and Pennywise have a penchant for singing and dancing.