Are ‘The Simpsons’ Dropping Apu Altogether?

Despite efforts from one producer and filmmaker to solve the “Apu problem” facing The Simpsons, it appears the program may be written off the show altogether.

Adi Shankar launched a spec script contest that would have fixed the situation involving the character named Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. He says Apu is going to be written off the show quietly, rather than be given a grand farewell.

Shankar says: “They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether,” he said. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy.”

Given how bold the show has been in tackling various topics over the years, would it be surprising if Matt Groening and company sent Apu packing in such an unceremonious way?