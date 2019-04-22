Are The Spice Girls headed for a Las Vegas residency?

Michael Bowles/Harvey Nicols via Getty Images

Michael Bowles/Harvey Nicols via Getty ImagesThe Spice Girls are doing a bunch of reunion shows in the U.K. and Ireland this summer, but so far, there haven't been any dates announced for the U.S. According to the British tabloid The Sun, the reason that the group hasn't lined up a tour of the States is because they're trying to arrange a big-bucks Las Vegas residency instead.

According to the tabloid, The Spice Girls have been offered a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which is going to undergo a major renovation after Celine Dion closes down her long-running show in June. Once it re-opens, the venue will have plenty of dates available for a variety of acts.

"The girls haven't committed to a full U.S. tour, but their production team think a residency could be the perfect fit," a source tells the paper. "There is massive money on the table depending on how their U.K. tour goes."

According to the source, all the members of the group have other commitments, which is why they'd prefer a residency.

"They could dip in and out when it suits them, rather than having to put everything on hold for a tour of the U.S.," dishes the source, adding, "If the U.K. tour is as successful as everyone thinks it will be, this could be a very lucrative deal for them."

According to the source, Mel B in particular is "keen" to make the deal, because she previously appeared at Caesars Palace in 2009, as part of the burlesque production Peepshow.

The Spice Girls' first reunion date is in Dublin on May 24.

