Are We Ready For A.I. Elvis?!

It started with the Whitney Houston hologram tour, KISS upped the ante with their announcement to become avatars and now The King Of Rock and Roll is the latest to be turned into a digital version of himself.

Elvis Presley will be making his debut on the London stage as an A.I. holograph. The British company Layered Reality says their new show “Elvis Evolution” will use artificial intelligence and groundbreaking technology to “recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live.” The venue for the November show has yet to be confirmed.

