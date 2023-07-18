Are We Ready For The “Barbie Burger”?

The phrase “Barbie is Everything” means…EVERYTHING.

Burger King in Brazil is on the “Barbie” promotional train and coming out with a pink burger.

Burger King’s description of the item is as follows: “The Pink Burger, from the BK Barbie Combo, comes in a fluffy brioche bun, high and juicy meat, slice of melted cheddar cheese, the amazing smoked pink sauce and crispy diced bacon.”

Don’t worry, Ken gets some menu love too, with the item “Ken’s Potatoes.”

There is no word if these items will hit U.S. Burger King locations.

Would you eat this burger? What do you order from Burger King?