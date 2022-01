How long do you have to be in the car before you’d consider it a “LONG” car ride? Someone polled thousands of Americans, and the most popular answer was 3-hours, but it’s close. 16% said 2-hours . . . 17% said 3 . . . and 16% said 4-hours equals a long trip. So 2 to 4-seem to be the consensus. Almost as many people need it to be a full day of driving to call it a long car ride. The 4th-most popular answer was “8- hours or more” with 15% of the vote.