Jennifer fails the parameters miserably, at least according to these “cool Mom” don’ts! She still calls her daughters (even though they’re adults) by their nicknames…she always yelled their names during any sporting event and yes, she ALWAYS dances in public! So we ask, are you a “cool” mom? A new poll found 47% of moms worry about whether their kids think they’re cool. The survey also asked kids to name things a cool mom should NEVER do. Here are 3-things that can instantly make you an UNCOOL mom.

Using their nickname in front of their friends, like calling them “sweetheart” or “Jamie” instead of “James.” Shouting their name at a sporting event, or any other event they’re taking part in. And finally, 40% of kids said a cool mom would never dance in public.