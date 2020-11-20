“Are you a good person?” You’d probably say yes. But now there might be a way to find out if you actually are a good person or not. It’s called the “Shopping Cart Theory.” Here’s how it works. Think about the last time you went to the grocery store and unloaded your groceries into your car. Did you wheel the shopping cart back to the store or into one of the racks in the parking lot or did you just leave it? If you took the time to return it, that means you’re a good person. So, are you still a good person?