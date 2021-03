Nerf is hiring a new CTO . . . that’s Chief TikTok Officer . . . to make 10 to 12 TikTok videos a month. The job will last for 3-months, but maybe it’ll go longer if you really show them something? They didn’t say how much it’s going to pay. If you’re interested, you can apply by posting a Nerf TikTok video with the hashtag #NerfAppreciation through Friday. Then once they pick the finalists, they’re going to do actual interviews. Will you apply?