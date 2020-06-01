Are You Allowing Your Kids To Play With Other Kids Yet?

How should parents go about deciding if their children can play with others during the pandemic?

Perri Klass is a doctor who wrote in the New York Times about how some of her colleagues in the medical field are dealing with that question.

The key is communication. Parents should talk to other parents about how they feel about initiating a coordinated playtime. Some of the issues brought up should be whether the kids should play indoors or outside, should the children wear masks, how long the playtime should be and will there be food or drink involved.

It’s a good time to remind children of all ages about personal responsibility when it comes to washing hands, touching your face, and proper physical distancing.

How have you handled your child’s playtime with others during the pandemic?