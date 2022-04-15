Are You Coloring Eggs For Easter?

Did you know that decorating eggs comes from a Ukrainian tradition:? Ornate eggs were called “pysankas,” which were made by using wax and dyes. And it wasn’t until Ukrainian immigrants came to the U.S. that the custom caught on. A poll finds 49% of Americans who celebrate Easter will do it this year. The top 3-reasons we dye eggs all have to do with family time: To make memories . . . to do a fun family activity . . . and to spend quality time with the kids. Here are a few more quick Easter egg stats . . .

Our favorite Easter egg color is purple with 31% of the vote. Blue is next at 24%, then pink, 19% . . . and green, 10%. 81% of people will use an Easter egg dying kit. Others might use food coloring, paint them, or do things like stickers. 42% will use their eggs in an Easter egg hunt this weekend. 35% will display their eggs in some way. 66% of us will eat our Easter eggs next week, so they don’t go to waste.