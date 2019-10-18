Are you cool with the concept of cruising with Kelly Clarkson?

Carter Smith

Many music stars, from The Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block, to Train, Melissa Etheridge and Jon Bon Jovi, have hosted their own fan cruises. Now, Kelly Clarkson is contemplating doing the same, but she wants her fans to tell her if it's a good idea.

An email sent to Kelly's mailing list subscribers contains a message from the singer in which she says, "Hey everybody! In case y'all didn’t know, I recently became the Godmother to Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, Encore, and I'm super-excited about it!"

"From being busy with The Voice, to recording an album, to having my own talk show, and spending time with my family -- it has been a BIG year!" Kelly continues. "And that's when it means it's time for a little rest & relaxation! So it got me thinking, what if we all take a family vacation together?"

"Imagine 2,200 fellow fans taking over one beautiful Norwegian Cruise Line Ship and sailing through the Caribbean for four days of activities, sunshine, and fun?!" Kelly asks. "I want to know what YOU think about the idea of a Kelly Cruise!"

Fans are then asked to fill out a survey asking everything from the kinds of activities they'd like to have on a Kelly fan cruise, to which entertainers -- other than Kelly -- they'd like to have on the cruise, to what kind of Kelly-themed events they'd be interested in seeing on the cruise, such as live shows, Q&As and autograph sessions.

Stay tuned to find out whether or not a Kelly cruise is in her fans' futures. Meanwhile, it's exciting to hear that Kelly's recording a new album, which will be the follow-up to 2017's Meaning of Life.

