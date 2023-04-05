Are You In For Another “Blues Brothers” Movie?

Dan Aykroyd is still coming up with sequel ideas for the Blues Brothers.

In a new interview, John Belushi’s younger brother, Jim, revealed that Dan Aykroyd has several ideas as to how to turn The Blues Brothers into a full-blown trilogy.

He explained, “[Dan Aykroyd] actually, you know, he’s always got ideas. I mean, he’s got this whole thing about, you know, ‘I find Jake’s brother in Albania, you know. I find out there was another brother, a Blues Brother. And I go to Albania and I find him and I bring him out. He doesn’t speak English.’”

But the Albanian-set Blues Brothers sequel isn’t the only idea Aykryod has.

Belushi said, “I mean, he’s got all kinds of ideas. The Blues Sisters, he wants to do one with the Blues Brothers but Blues Sisters. You know, he’s a creative son of a gun.”

However Belushi also said he is quite certain that the brothers Blues won’t be reuniting again.

Do you want another Blues Brothers film?