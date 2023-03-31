News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Are You “Low-Key” Rich?

Some people LOVE to show off their wealth, but others are subtle.  There’s a thread online where people are talking about the “non-obvious” signs that someone is “super rich.”  They include . . .

1.  Wearing very nice clothing . . . without any brand identification.

2.  Casually having expensive hobbies . . . like sailing, skiing, and golfing.

3.  “Minimalist” style and décor in their homes.

4.  Being very selective in those they choose to be friends with . . . “for various legal reasons.”  (???)

5.  Teeth . . . you can tell when someone’s gone to the dentist or orthodontist multiple times a year their entire lives, and that’s expensive.

6.  The quality of the food they eat.

7.  Spending extensive time . . . even full seasons . . . in another place.

8.  Their couches don’t touch the wall.  Really?!  ok!  I’m rearranging my furniture!!

(Buzzfeed)