Are You “Low-Key” Rich?

Some people LOVE to show off their wealth, but others are subtle. There’s a thread online where people are talking about the “non-obvious” signs that someone is “super rich.” They include . . .

1. Wearing very nice clothing . . . without any brand identification.

2. Casually having expensive hobbies . . . like sailing, skiing, and golfing.

3. “Minimalist” style and décor in their homes.

4. Being very selective in those they choose to be friends with . . . “for various legal reasons.” (???)

5. Teeth . . . you can tell when someone’s gone to the dentist or orthodontist multiple times a year their entire lives, and that’s expensive.

6. The quality of the food they eat.

7. Spending extensive time . . . even full seasons . . . in another place.

8. Their couches don’t touch the wall. Really?! ok! I’m rearranging my furniture!!

(Buzzfeed)