Are You “Low-Key” Rich?

Some people LOVE to show off their wealth, but others are subtle. There’s a thread online where people are talking about the “non-obvious” signs that someone is “super rich.” They include . . .
1. Wearing very nice clothing . . . without any brand identification.
2. Casually having expensive hobbies . . . like sailing, skiing, and golfing.
3. “Minimalist” style and décor in their homes.
4. Being very selective in those they choose to be friends with . . . “for various legal reasons.” (???)
5. Teeth . . . you can tell when someone’s gone to the dentist or orthodontist multiple times a year their entire lives, and that’s expensive.
6. The quality of the food they eat.
7. Spending extensive time . . . even full seasons . . . in another place.
8. Their couches don’t touch the wall. Really?! ok! I’m rearranging my furniture!!
(Buzzfeed)