Are You On Team Costner Or Team Baumgartner?

We think this make Kevin Costner look bad. What about you? Divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are becoming contentious. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the “Yellowstone” actor says Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years, will not vacate his $145-million residence in Carpinteria, California, even though their pre-nuptial agreement stated that in the event of a divorce, she would vacate every home he owned within 30 days. Costner says the property, which he obtained 16 years before the two married, is where the couple was living with their 3-children when Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1. “Instead, Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands,” the memorandum filed Friday reads. “Christine’s agreement to move out was and is unconditional.