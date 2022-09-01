Are You One Of Those Rude People On The Beach?

With Labor Day being the last beach weekend for most people, let’s end on a high note.
Here are the rudest things people do at the beach
-
- Not putting enough distance between you and someone else who was there before you.
- Blocking another person’s view.
- Ignoring smoking etiquette or smoking in a location that specifically states not to smoke
- Not respecting the local wildlife
- Shaking sand on people.
- Playing Games like volleyball near other people.
- Making noise-remember the beach means different things to different people. Some want peace and tranquility and others want to play and have a good time.
- Leaving a mess.
- Not following the rules.
- Have you gone to the beach and experienced any of these? Have you been guilty of any of these yourself?