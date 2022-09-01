News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Are You One Of Those Rude People On The Beach?

With Labor Day being the last beach weekend for most people, let’s end on a high note.

Here are the rudest things people do at the beach

    • Not putting enough distance between you and someone else who was there before you.
    • Blocking another person’s view.
    • Ignoring smoking etiquette or smoking in a location that specifically states not to smoke
    • Not respecting the local wildlife
    • Shaking sand on people.
    • Playing Games like volleyball near other people.
    • Making noise-remember the beach means different things to different people. Some want peace and tranquility and others want to play and have a good time.
    • Leaving a mess.
    • Not following the rules.
    • Have you gone to the beach and experienced any of these? Have you been guilty of any of these yourself?