Are You Ready for a Foldable Phone?

Would a phone you could literally fold be appealing to you? If it is, you may not have to wait much longer.

Officials at Samsung have announced that they may unveil its foldable phone, nicknamed the Galaxy X, in November.

DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile division, didn’t say when the foldable phone would actually be available to buy, though it’s been hinted that 2019 could be the year.

If Samsung shows off its foldable phone this year and you were planning to buy a new iPhone, would you hold off? How pricy do expect the Galaxy X to be? What would you say are the advantages and disadvantages of a foldable phone?