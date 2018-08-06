Are You Ready For A “Married…With Children” Reboot?
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 10:21 AM

I could never watch this show when it was actually on.  There was something about it that just made me so uncomfortable.  I think alllllll the characters to me were just so horrible (and yes, I know they were supposed to be), that I just couldn’t take it.

BUT……I think I could watch the reboot if it came back on.  I love all the actors, so I believe the 2nd time around I could watch it.

Can you believe it’s been over 30 years since it first was seen in our living rooms?  Did you watch it on its first run?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This Lady Is Dating A Ghost….And They Want Children. Remembering Charlotte Rae (Mrs. G From “Facts Of Life”) Win a 4-day/3-Night Getaway to The Pelican Grand Beach Resort! Bottomless Breadsticks and Salad Move Over! Olive Garden Has MAKE UP, Too!!! Ummmm…Thanks For The TMI Oprah! Weird Science (1982)
Comments