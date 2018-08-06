Are You Ready For A “Married…With Children” Reboot?

I could never watch this show when it was actually on. There was something about it that just made me so uncomfortable. I think alllllll the characters to me were just so horrible (and yes, I know they were supposed to be), that I just couldn’t take it.

BUT……I think I could watch the reboot if it came back on. I love all the actors, so I believe the 2nd time around I could watch it.

Can you believe it’s been over 30 years since it first was seen in our living rooms? Did you watch it on its first run?