There’s a new “Grease” movie in the works . . . but this one won’t be a sequel starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. It’s a prequel! It’s called “Summer Loving” and it’s about how Sandy and Danny met at the beach and enjoyed a little teen romance before their surprise reunion at Rydell High. It’s the story Danny and Sandy tell in the song “Summer Nights”. Will you go to see it?