Are You Ready For Hot Dog Ice Cream?

National Mustard Day is tomorrow. And in case you missed it , French’s created a mustard ice cream for the holiday, which they’ll serve tomorrow in New York City and L.A. And now Oscar Mayer has fired back with it own mustard ice cream. It just announced that it’s going to be selling ice cream sandwiches made with, quote, “A hot dog-infused ice cream with real bits of candied hot dogs, served alongside spicy mustard ice cream.” And the “buns” are made out of cookies. The “Ice Dog Sandwiches” are coming out later this month.