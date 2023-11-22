Are You Ready For Macy’s Parade

Officials are preparing for the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Beagle Scout Snoopy will be one of the giant character balloons. It’s the 10th version of Snoopy, the longest-running character balloon in the Parade. Bluey, Goku and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are some other featured balloons. One of the new floats this year includes the Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka which features a giant cherry tree and more than half a million prop pieces of candy. There’s also a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float. The parade kicks off at 8:30, earlier than usual. There are 11-marching bands from all over the country including. Hundreds of clowns in colorful outfits will be tossing confetti and energizing the crowd. Numerous performers will be on hand including Cher, Ashley Park and Paul Russel.