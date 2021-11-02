Are You Ready For: “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson”?

From the people who brought you the now-infamous Britney Spears documentary, they are back at it again.

The New York Times Presents series is back with another documentary that will air on FX and Hulu.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

The doc will air on November 19th and will examine the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage.

The documentary will examine how the incident impacted her.

It will also explore the role former head of CBS, Les Moonves played in all of it.

Do you think this documentary is a bad look for Justin Timberlake in light of the Britney Spears documentary?