Are You Ready For “Mean Girls” The Movie Musical?!

Reportedly, Tina Fey has signed on to return to her role as Ms. Norbury for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Tina will also serve as a writer for the movie adaptation of this musical, and she will also be one of the producers of the film that will eventually be released on Paramount+.

Fey also shared that another character, Tim Meadows, as Principal Ron Duvall from the original film, will also be starring in this new movie adaptation.

What other actors from the original film would you like to see in this new movie adaptation?