Are You Ready For More Tim Allen?!

For fans of the ’90s sitcom Home Improvement, 2021 is something of a banner year. Not only did Tim Allen deliver a baffling Last Man Standing crossover episode in which he portrayed both Tim Taylor and Mike Baxter, but the comedian also reteamed with former co-star Richard Karn for a brand new series with talented builders as its focus. First announced last year, History’s Assembly Required released its first trailer (seen above), which feels like it could have been an ad for Home Improvement‘s in-show Tool Time.