Are You Ready For People ‘Dog” Beds?

Two college students in Vancouver, British Columbia just launched a new product on Kickstarter . . . a dog bed for people!!! It’s called “The Plufl” and it looks just like a dog bed, but bigger. The two guys behind it say they’re both big nappers. One of them recently saw a custom bed that a friend made for their Great Dane, and realized it was almost big enough for a person to sleep on. They’re described as dog beds made to human standards, with memory foam and an ultra-soft, fake fur cover. But, these human dog beds are not cheap. You can pre-order one through Kickstarter for $350. And they eventually plan to sell them for $500. It seems like plenty of people are interested though. They were hoping to raise $25,000 to launch the business, and they’ve already raised over $100-thousand! They say their first orders should ship in November, so just in time for Christmas.