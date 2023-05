A new vegan ice cream is getting ready to hit the market.

A Swedish company called Veg of Lund is working on a potato-based frozen treat.

The patent currently just covers Sweden, but the makers have said that they’re hoping for international protection soon.

The company launched a potato-based smoothie, which also has a Swedish patent, in 2022.

(PlantBasedNews)