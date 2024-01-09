Are You Ready For See Through Televisions!

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas starts today and runs through Friday. But the media got to preview some of the new gadgets earlier this week. We already heard about the new voice-activated bidet that works with Alexa. Here are three more weird gadgets they’ve unveiled so far . . .

—LG has a new see-through TV. It’s called the “OLED T” . . . the “T” stands for “transparent.” When it’s off, you can see right through it. They claim getting rid of that big black rectangle makes the whole room feel bigger.

—-A brand called Sevvy has a new oven that’s as fast as a microwave. They claim it doesn’t give chicken and other meat that rubbery texture like a microwave. You can also bake in it and supposedly make a cake in under four minutes.

—– Two brothers from Switzerland came up with a new cat door called Flappie that prevents cats from bringing dead mice inside. It’s outfitted with A.I. that can detect a dead animal in your cat’s mouth, and not let them in until they drop it.