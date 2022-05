Sherri Shepherd has just released the trailer for her new talk show debuting this September, called Sherri.

The trailer shows Sherri at a photo shoot and rehearsals preparing for her upcoming debut.

The talk show is billed as a comedic take on pop culture and entertainment.

Jawn Murray will serve as one of the executive producers.

She will inherit about 80% of Wendy Williams’ old production team.

Which talk shows are you looking forward to in the Fall?