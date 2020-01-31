Are You Ready For Springsteen Day?

If one member of the state Assembly has her way, New Jersey will have an annual holiday to celebrate The Boss. Assemblywoman Valerie Huttle introduced a resolution earlier this week that if passed would designate September 23rd of each year as Bruce Springsteen Day. Huttle’s resolution states that Springsteen, who was born in Long Branch and raised in Freehold, New Jersey deserves the day in recognition of his accomplishments and contributions to the Garden State. She’s requesting Governor Phil Murphy issue a proclamation asking all New Jerseyans to observe the proposed Springsteen Day with related activities and programs. Murphy has not publicly responded to the resolution.