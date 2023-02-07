Are You Ready For The “Big A** Mexican Pizza” From Taco Bell?!

The Mexican Pizza officially came back to Taco Bell locations nationwide last year and now the chain is already testing a new variation.

The “Big A** Mexican Pizza,” which is four times bigger than the regular Mexican Pizza, will be available in locations in Glendale, Arizona, the city where the Super Bowl is being held, on Sunday.

Taco Bell will be delivering the Big A** Mexican Pizza to fans lucky enough to win one through the Taco Bell app.

If you could have any one food in GIANT form, which one would it be?

(ChewBoom)