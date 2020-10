The Elton John Barbie doll is here! Mattel’s website says the Elton Barbie is a blonde, curly-haired doll with a zip-up bomber jacket, rainbow-stripped platform shoes, a purple bowler hat and pink-tinted sunglasses. The 73-year-old rock star released a statement saying he hopes the Elton Barbie “inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.” It’s on sale now for 50 dollars.