Are You Ready For The “Hate To Love Nickelback” Documentary?

The official Nickelback documentary, “Hate To Love Nickelback,” is getting its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The flick explores how one of the most successful bands in music history also became known as one of the most hated.

Lead singer Chad Kroeger says Brian Johnson from AC/DC once told told him he was “in good company” because when “Back In Black” came out, AC/DC was then considered to be “the most hated band on the planet.”

The new documentary has been in the works for six years.

What band do you hate the most? Why?