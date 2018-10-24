Are You Ready For The Jack Advent Calendar?

This undated product image provided by Johnnie Walker shows the Jane Walker edition of Johnnie Walker. Liquor maker Diageo says it plans to roll out bottles next month for a limited run. Diageo says it's the first time in the brand's nearly 200-year history that the logo has been depicted as a woman. (Johnnie Walker via AP)

Jack Daniel’s the latest offering is an Advent Calendar! The set features 23 mini bottles of the Tennessee Whiskey, placed in a festive box featuring the brand’s iconic font worked into a Christmas tree design. Knowing that variety is the spice of the holidays, Jack loaded the calendar with several flavors to sample, including Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel. Here’s the bad news…it’s not available in the U-S! The company says the Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Calendar will only be available from the British supermarket ASDA starting next month.