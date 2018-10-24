Are You Ready For The Jack Advent Calendar?

Jack Daniel’s the latest offering is an Advent Calendar! The set features 23 mini bottles of the Tennessee Whiskey, placed in a festive box featuring the brand’s iconic font worked into a Christmas tree design. Knowing that variety is the spice of the holidays, Jack loaded the calendar with several flavors to sample, including Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel. Here’s the bad news…it’s not available in the U-S! The company says the Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Calendar will only be available from the British supermarket ASDA starting next month.
