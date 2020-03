Someone at KFC has quite the food imagination. Introducing tacos….with fried chicken shells.

Yes, let that sit on your spirit for a minute. I’m totally groovin’ on it.

But….before you run out to your nearest KFC, it is only available right now in Singapore.

It is called the Kentaco. It is a fried chicken shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes and a mix of four different cheeses.

What do you think of this food invention? GENIUS!!