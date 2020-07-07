Are You Ready For The Museum “Butt Battle?!

Museums across the globe are battling it out on social media – over which exhibit features the best butt.

The Butt Battle started when the Yorkshire Museum tweeted out a photo of a Roman statue’s derriere, declaring it “depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness!”

London’s Wallace Museum responded with a statue of a nude Hercules showing off some muscular glutes. Another entry featured a statue of ‘Aphrodite Kallipygos’, which translates as “Aphrodite of the beautiful buttocks”.

Dozens of museums have shown off their best behinds using the hashtag #BestMuseumBum – including butts belonging to Napolean, Zeus, and even ancient Japanese sumo wrestlers.

Which museum butt reigns supreme? What’s your favorite museum exhibit?