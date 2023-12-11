Featured Story | Ho! Ho! Ho! & Ha! Ha! Ha! | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Are You Ready For The Tums Handbag?

Tums makes its first appearance on the foodie fashion runway with the debut of the new limited-edition Tums Bag in partnership with New York City artist and designer, Nik Bentel.  The Tums Bag is described as a love letter to those who want to wear their foodie heart on their sleeves, blending the essence of Tums’ ‘Love Food Back’ mantra with modern-day fashion in a way brand fans have never seen before.  The limited-edition bag is now available for purchase on nikolasbentelstudio.com and Amazon for $200 while supplies last.