Are You Ready For The Tums Handbag?

Tums makes its first appearance on the foodie fashion runway with the debut of the new limited-edition Tums Bag in partnership with New York City artist and designer, Nik Bentel. The Tums Bag is described as a love letter to those who want to wear their foodie heart on their sleeves, blending the essence of Tums’ ‘Love Food Back’ mantra with modern-day fashion in a way brand fans have never seen before. The limited-edition bag is now available for purchase on nikolasbentelstudio.com and Amazon for $200 while supplies last.