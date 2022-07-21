Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Are You Ready For The “Veltini?”

We think this is disgusting, but what do we know!   There’s no mac-and-cheese more divisive than Velveeta.  And now, there’s no cocktail more divisive than the VELTINI.   It’s a cocktail made from Velveeta.  It features Velveeta cheese-infused vodka . . . an olive brine . . . and dry vermouth.  It’s garnished with Velveeta-stuffed olives . . . jumbo-size Velveeta cheese shells . . . and there’s a “cheese drip” along the brim of the glass.   This “drink” is available at select BLT Steak restaurants for a limited time, but if you can’t make it.   Goldbelly has $50 Veltini meal kits, complete with glasses and a shaker.  Would you drink this?