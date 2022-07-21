Are You Ready For The “Veltini?”

We think this is disgusting, but what do we know! There’s no mac-and-cheese more divisive than Velveeta. And now, there’s no cocktail more divisive than the VELTINI. It’s a cocktail made from Velveeta. It features Velveeta cheese-infused vodka . . . an olive brine . . . and dry vermouth. It’s garnished with Velveeta-stuffed olives . . . jumbo-size Velveeta cheese shells . . . and there’s a “cheese drip” along the brim of the glass. This “drink” is available at select BLT Steak restaurants for a limited time, but if you can’t make it. Goldbelly has $50 Veltini meal kits, complete with glasses and a shaker. Would you drink this?