Are You Ready For This? Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Instant Ramen Is Happening

With summer winding down (sigh), ramen noodles are trying to spice things up for you.

Cup Noodles is rolling out pumpkin spice ramen noodles.

Yes, you heard that correctly. Pumpkin Spice Ramen Noodles.

The new fall flavor will hit Walmart stores starting in October, but only be available for a limited time.

Are you part of the “I love pumpkin spice craze?” What’s the weirdest item you’ve seen jump on the bandwagon (ex: last year, a company created Pumpkin Spice Deodorant…)

