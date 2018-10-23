Are You Ready For Titanic 2?

The makers of the Titanic II aren’t boasting about it being “unsinkable”—but they do promise it will have much better iceberg-detection technology than the original, along with plenty of lifeboats. Blue Star Line Cruises says the replica ship will have 2,400 passengers and 900 crew, almost exactly the same number as the original, and a very similar cabin layout. It’ll make its maiden voyage in 2022 from Dubai to Southampton, but than it’ll be followed by a journey across the Atlantic to New York , retracing the route its doomed predecessor followed in 1912. Would you take that cruise?