Are You Ready For “Tomato Blood?”

Have you ever used ketchup as fake blood? The people at Heinz are now selling a new ketchup “costume kit” for Halloween. Each kit comes with a normal, 20-ounce bottle of Heinz ketchup . . . except the label says “Tomato BLOOD.” You also get a makeup palette, brushes, makeup sponge, eye-dropper, fake tattoos, rhinestones, vampire teeth, and false eyelashes. You can score a kit for $20 at HeinzHalloween.com until they sell out. Or if you only want the “Tomato Blood” ketchup bottle, they’re selling them in grocery stores nationwide.