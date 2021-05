For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!

Harry Potter fanatics who will watch the series from home will also be able to play along from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Fans can apply to appear on the show at http://harrypotterquizshow.castingcrane.com!

(DailyMail)