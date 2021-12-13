Are You Taking A Plane, Train Or Automobile This Holiday?

The holidays are always stressful, and it will be significantly harder for those traveling.

One reason is that we are still in a pandemic, affecting daily life. COVID-19 restrictions can make things in an airport or a plane a little more hectic and unnerving.

In addition, airlines are dealing with pilot shortages, staff shortages, fewer flights, and they are overall stretched thin.

Also, there seem to be more unruly and out-of-control passengers than ever before.

Not to mention, people traveling around the holidays must deal with unpredictable weather.

Even so, if you do flight for the holidays, be patient, be nice, and go with the flow.

What are your holiday plans? Have you ever had a crazy holiday travel incident?