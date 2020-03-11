Are You Taking Advantage Of The Cheap Flights Going On Right Now?

Not everyone is staying home during the coronavirus scare – some are taking advantage to score cheap flights.

NBC spoke to a 20-year-old traveler named Ashley Henkel who started booking summer flights once airline prices dropped due to coronavirus concerns. She already has trips to Vancouver, New York, and Portland planned.

Many other young people are following suit. Henkel says there’s “no fun in staying at home and being all worried”.

Have you been tempted to book a cheap flight, or are you staying home as much as possible? Could we reach a point where all flights are grounded?