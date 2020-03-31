Are You Wearing A Face Mask When Going Out? CDC Considering Recommending That We Do

The CDC is considering recommending that the general public wear face coverings while out during the Coronavirus outbreak.

A Federal official anonymously told the Washington Post that the CDC may recommend that we all masks, but not the medical kind that’s so hard to come by in the country; rather DIY, cloth masks.

The CDC is still reviewing the recommendation because they don’t want the public to have a false sense of security and not adhere to social distancing rules.

Do you think that we should all be wearing masks when we go out? Do you already have a mask at home? Could you make your own mask?