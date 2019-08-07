Ariana Grande performs surprise duet with Barbra Streisand and can't handle her excitement

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSB

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSBAriana Grande performed the duet of her dreams with one of the most influential performers in music history on Tuesday night.

The Grammy Award-winning singer made a surprise appearance at Barbra Streisand's concert in Chicago to sing "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" with the icon.

Streisand originally recorded the 1979 #1 hit with the late, legendary Donna Summer.

Ariana, a Streisand fan since childhood, shared some videos of the performance on her Instagram Story, captioning one clip, "the best night of my life!" She also posted a snap with Streisand from the night, writing in the caption, "cherishing this moment forever."

On Barbra's post featuring the same photo, Ariana commented, "i’m sobbing. love you so much. i cant. get over this. it’s just.... the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you."

Ariana also shared her disbelief and excitement at the chance to collaborate with Streisand in a tweet.

"Hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Babs teased the two were up to something by posting a photo of both of their hands on Instagram and writing, "Made a new friend..."

